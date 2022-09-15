Manipur: People confront police during eviction drive in Chingmeirong

Tensions gripped in Chingmeirong area during an eviction drive on September 14. Large number of people came on the road and confronted police who came to ensure the eviction process as per the High Court’s order. The NH-2 at Chingmeirong area was blocked for hours today as heavy confrontation occurred between the locals and the state police personnel. The HC has given verdict in favour of the petitioner who claimed the land to be his property.