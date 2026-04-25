Manipur News Ukhrul Violence Leaves 3 Dead Naga And Kuki Groups Blame Each Other | Manipur Unrest

Three people were killed in separate incidents of gunfights in Manipur's Ukhrul district, and houses were set on fire in a village which has seen tension between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga tribes in the border state. The civil society organisations of both tribes have blamed each other in statements. The security forces found two bodies at 11.25 am today, police sources said, adding the men wore camouflage clothes. Kuki civil society organisations in statements alleged that suspected Naga insurgents launched a pre-dawn attack on the Kuki villages of Mullam and Shongphal in Ukhrul today. The two who were killed were "village volunteers", and many people including women and children were injured in the attack, the Kuki organisations said. #manipur #manipurnews #manipurviolence #manipurunrest