FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta dies at 75 after prolonged illness

The Kerala Story 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vipul Amrutlal Shah's controversial film

Telangana: K Kavitha launches new political party Telangana Rashtra Sena in Hyderabad after exit from BRS

UBSE UK Board Result 2026: Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 results announced at ubse.uk.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins play for Sunrisers Hyderabad against RR? Aussie pacer hints at return

US forces seize Iranian-flagged vessel under expanded maritime crackdown amid ongoing tensions with Iran

Did Raghav Chadha, 5 other AAP MPs exit before Arvind Kejriwal could intervene? Here's all you need to know

Why did 240 Jews leave India to settle in Israel amid war with Iran and Lebanon, more to follow? Details here

Brahmin students forced to remove sacred thread before CET exam in Bengaluru, BJP calls it anti-Hindu act, details here

Kailash Hills Case Update: Police to question family of rape-murder accused

  • LATEST
Veteran Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta dies at 75 after prolonged illness

Veteran Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta dies at 75 after prolonged illness

The Kerala Story 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vipul Amrutlal Shah's controversial film

The Kerala Story 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Vipul Amrutlal Shah film

Manipur News: Ukhrul Violence Leaves 3 Dead, Naga And Kuki Groups Blame Each Other | Manipur Unrest

Manipur News: Ukhrul Violence Leaves 3 Dead, Naga And Kuki Groups Blame Each Other | Manipur Unrest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 10:21 AM IST

Manipur News Ukhrul Violence Leaves 3 Dead Naga And Kuki Groups Blame Each Other | Manipur Unrest

Three people were killed in separate incidents of gunfights in Manipur's Ukhrul district, and houses were set on fire in a village which has seen tension between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga tribes in the border state. The civil society organisations of both tribes have blamed each other in statements. The security forces found two bodies at 11.25 am today, police sources said, adding the men wore camouflage clothes. Kuki civil society organisations in statements alleged that suspected Naga insurgents launched a pre-dawn attack on the Kuki villages of Mullam and Shongphal in Ukhrul today. The two who were killed were "village volunteers", and many people including women and children were injured in the attack, the Kuki organisations said. #manipur #manipurnews #manipurviolence #manipurunrest

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Three people were killed in separate incidents of gunfights in Manipur's Ukhrul district, and houses were set on fire in a village which has seen tension between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga tribes in the border state. The civil society organisations of both tribes have blamed each other in statements.

The security forces found two bodies at 11.25 am today, police sources said, adding the men wore camouflage clothes. Kuki civil society organisations in statements alleged that suspected Naga insurgents launched a pre-dawn attack on the Kuki villages of Mullam and Shongphal in Ukhrul today. The two who were killed were "village volunteers", and many people including women and children were injured in the attack, the Kuki organisations said.

#manipur #manipurnews #manipurviolence #manipurunrest

Manipur news
Manipur protest
manipur shutdown
Manipur violence
manipur bomb attack
child deaths manipur
manipur bandh
northeast India news
breaking news manipur
manipur latest news
Manipur unrest
manipur protest violence
manipur situation today
Manipur curfew
Manipur crisis
manipur strike
manipur protest today
Manipur conflict
manipur attack news
manipur tension
naga cimmunity manipur
kuki community manipur
naga kuki fight
naga kuki clashes
News
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Veteran Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta dies at 75 after prolonged illness
Veteran Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta dies at 75 after prolonged illness
The Kerala Story 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vipul Amrutlal Shah's controversial film
The Kerala Story 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Vipul Amrutlal Shah film
Telangana: K Kavitha launches new political party Telangana Rashtra Sena in Hyderabad after exit from BRS
K Kavitha launches new political party after exit from BRS
UBSE UK Board Result 2026: Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 results announced at ubse.uk.gov.in, check how to download scorecard
UBSE Result 2026: Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 results out on ubse.uk.gov.in
IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins play for Sunrisers Hyderabad against RR? Aussie pacer hints at return
IPL 2026: Pat Cummins hints at return for SRH vs RR clash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement