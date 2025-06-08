Manipur News Tear Gas Fired In Imphal After Meitei Leaders Arrest | Manipur Violence | Imphal News

Manipur News: Tear Gas Fired In Imphal After Meitei Leader's Arrest | Manipur Violence | Imphal News Manipur Police resorted to tear gas to control large groups of protesters in sensitive areas of Imphal and surrounding districts following the arrest of a Meitei leader. The situation remains tense as visuals show chaotic scenes from the streets. The unrest marks a fresh flare-up in the volatile region.