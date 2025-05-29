Manipur News Manipur Govt Formation 44 MLAs Ready BJP Leader Tells Governor | BJP In Manipur

Manipur News: Manipur Govt Formation, 44 MLAs Ready, BJP Leader Tells Governor | BJP In Manipur Major political developments are brewing in Manipur! A BJP MLA has confirmed that 44 MLAs are ready to form a new government in the state, signaling a potential shift after former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stepped down on February 9. This announcement follows a crucial meeting where ten MLAs formally informed Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla of their support. In a direct statement, BJP MLA Thounaojam Radheshyam declared: "We 44 MLAs are ready to form a new government, people have been suffering from two years due to Covid and another two years due to ongoing crisis. Formation of new government is in the hand of Centre but we are ready." This group of 44 excludes the 5 MLAs from the Congress party. This video delves into the complex political scenario of Manipur, a state grappling with intense ethnic violence since May 2023. The conflict has tragically claimed at least 260 lives and displaced around 60,000 people, leading to the separation of Meiteis and Kukis into strongholds. We also look at the Manipur Legislative Assembly's composition (60 seats, BJP with 32 majority) and the demand for a separate administration by ten Kuki-Zo MLAs (including 7 from BJP). Former CM N. Biren Singh also met Governor Bhalla recently, adding another layer to the political discussions. Stay updated on the latest in Manipur politics, the ongoing efforts for government formation, and the challenges ahead for stability in the region.