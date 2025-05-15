Manipur News BJP Rules Out Alliance With Congress Amidst Speculation | BJP News | Congress News

BJP rules out alliance with Congress in Manipur amidst speculation. Manipur BJP general secretary L. Deben Singh said 'Under no circumstances will the BJP form a govt in alliance with the Congress'. “The BJP strongly condemns the spread of such unfounded news and cautions against repeating it in the future. All BJP legislators continue to remain with the party, and under no circumstances will the BJP form a government in alliance with the Congress.": L. Deben Singh, BJP General Secretary, Manipur Speculation were reported on social media claiming a group of BJP and Congress MLAs are preparing to form a new govt in Manipur. The party also urged media outlets not to misuse the right to freedom of speech by circulating unverified information that could further escalate tensions in the region.