Manipur News: 10 Militants Killed By Security Forces in Manipur's Chandel

10 militants neutralised by Assam Rifles in ongoing operation in Manipur’s Chandel on May 14. The encounter took place near New Samtal village in Manipur's Khengjoy tehsil. Assam Rifles launched the operation based on specific intelligence about militant movement. Militants opened fire on the troops, prompting a retaliatory response by the Assam Rifles unit. Ten militants were neutralised, and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. The Army’s Eastern Command confirmed the incident in a post on X. The security operation is still underway, with forces continuing combing efforts in the region.