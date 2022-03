Manipur is moving fast in direction of development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 01 said that in the era of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Manipur is moving fast in the direction of development and progress. Addressing people of Manipur via video conferencing, PM Modi said, “This is the time of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This decade is the decade of development and progress and Manipur is moving fast in this direction today.”