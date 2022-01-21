Manipur deserves peace, says PM Modi on 50th Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 21 extended his greeting to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Day. PM Modi addressing the 50th Statehood Day of Manipur said, “Many congratulations to Manipur on the completion of 50 years of establishment. Many people have given their tenacity and sacrifice for the place Manipur has reached as a state today. I bow to every such person.” “Manipur deserves peace. I am happy to know that they earned it after years of struggle. Development is reaching every corner of Manipur. Not just sports, Manipur youth is doing great work in the field of start-ups,” PM added.