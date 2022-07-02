Manipur: CM N Biren Singh visits landslslide area, calls it ‘worst incident’ in history of state

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the landslide hit area on July 01 in Noney, Manipur. The CM also called the incident as the worst incident in the history of the state. “Worst incident in the history of state. We have lost lives of 81 people of which 18 including territorial army (personnel) rescued. It will take 2 to 3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil,” the CM said. “The Centre has also sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out rescue operation. Vehicle movement is affected due to moisture in the soil which is causing delay. Rescue operation will take 2 to 3 more days,” he added.