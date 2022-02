Manipur: BJP supporters gather at Luwangsangbam sports complex ahead of PM Modi's arrival at Imphal

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters gathered at Luwangsangbam sports complex on February 22 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival at Imphal in Manipur. PM Modi is going to address an election rally. Polling for subsequent phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.