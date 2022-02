Manipur: BJP candidate Biswajit Singh offers prayers ahead of filing nomination from Thongju Constituency

Thongam Biswajit Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate offered prayers ahead of filing nomination from Thongju Constituency on February 07 in Manipur. Assembly elections will be conducted from February 27 to March 03 in two phases. Counting of votes for all 60 Assembly Constituencies will be done on March 10.