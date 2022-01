Manipur: 18th ‘Kachai Lemon’ festival begins in Ukhrul

The 18th edition of two-days long ‘Kachai Lemon’ festival began in Ukhrul, Manipur on January 14. The festival is being organised under the theme “Organic Kachai Lemon for Safe Environment and Rural Transformation". Around 360 stalls are participating in the festival by producing a record 300 MT of lemons. Three farmers have been awarded for growing 'Best Kachai Lemon'.