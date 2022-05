Mango farmers bear losses due to rain, thunderstorm in Meerut

Amid the heavy rain and thunderstorm in parts of Uttar Pradesh, the mango farmers in Meerut are facing huge losses. One of the farmers claimed that about one-fourth of the total production got damaged. “First, it was the rising temperature, then pests destroyed mangoes that led to their falling off the trees, and now it's the strong winds and rain that are causing the damage. About 1/4th (production) loss so far,” a farmer said.