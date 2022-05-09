Mangalore’s secular organisation arranges iftar party spreads religious harmony

It is quite common to see people of different religious communities actively participating and helping each other in different festivals. An example of this was seen in Mangalore city of Gujarat where an organisation of secular thinkers had organised an iftar party to give out loud the message of peace and brotherhood. Named as the Sahakara Nyaya Koota, members of the organisation organised the Iftar under a banyan tree in the Balmatta area of the city. Religious leaders and thinkers discussed the idea of uniting people from different faiths through this initiative and spreading the message of brotherhood.