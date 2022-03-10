Mandate 2022: Preparations underway for counting of votes in poll-bound states

Preparation for counting of votes for Punjab Assembly Elections is underway in Punjab. Counting of votes for 117 Assembly Constituencies will begin at 8:00 am. Security has been beefed up outside strongroom in Varanasi to maintain law and order. Elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of Legislative Assembly. Special arrangements have been made by the Dehradun administration outside the counting centre. Security has been tightened outside the counting centre in South Goa. Assembly Elections were held from February 10 to March 07 in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.