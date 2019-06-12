Manali-Leh NH opens for vehicular traffic

The Manali-Leh National Highway has been opened for vehicular traffic movement in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had completed snow-clearing operation of the road which remained block due to accumulation of snow during winter at various passes en route. A large number of tourists prefer the picturesque landscape to visit Leh from Manali by road. The strategically significant road was blocked for over six months due to snow. The road serves as a lifeline for the people of Ladakh region ensuring essential supplies as well as stocking for winters when the region remains cut off from the rest of the country.