Man who played Lord Shiva in street play arrested for hurting religious sentiments in Assam

Man who played the role of ‘Lord Shiva’ in nukkad natak was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. ‘Lord Shiva’, along with ‘Goddess Parvati’ on July 09 appeared on the streets of Nagaon town in Assam on a Bullet performing a nukkad natak, highlighting the issues of price rise and inflation.