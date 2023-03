Man who fired first at Umesh Pal shot dead in fresh UP encounter

The Atiq Ahmed gang's shooter, who was the first to open fire at Umesh Pal, has been shot dead in a fresh encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The gunfight between the accused, Vijay Kumar alias Usman Chowdhary, and the police took place in the Kaundhiyara area on Sunday evening.