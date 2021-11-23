{"id":"2920816","source":"DNA","title":"Man starts multi-specialty vet hospital in Ahmedabad after losing his pet","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Ahmedabad-based man, Shaival Desai started vet hospital named BestBuds Pet Hospital after losing his pet Best Buddy a year ago due to lack of facilities. Speaking to ANI, Shaival Desai said, “It’s a one-stop solution to everything related to pets, a non-profit vet hospital with fully equipped OT rooms and India's first animal vet ventilator. The idea for a multi-specialty hospital for pets struck when I lost my dog a year ago. It was a painful time. He could not be treated well due to shortage of facilities which is when I decided to come up with a hospital for pets.”","summary":"Ahmedabad-based man, Shaival Desai started vet hospital named BestBuds Pet Hospital after losing his pet Best Buddy a year ago due to lack of facilities. Speaking to ANI, Shaival Desai said, “It’s a one-stop solution to everything related to pets, a non-profit vet hospital with fully equipped OT rooms and India's first animal vet ventilator. The idea for a multi-specialty hospital for pets struck when I lost my dog a year ago. It was a painful time. He could not be treated well due to shortage of facilities which is when I decided to come up with a hospital for pets.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-man-starts-multi-specialty-vet-hospital-in-ahmedabad-after-losing-his-pet-2920816","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006575-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2311_ANI_15.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637654102","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 01:25 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 01:25 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920816"}