Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Man shot himself after gunning down his wife, 2 daughters: Delhi Police on Jafrabad incident

DCP North-East, Delhi, Sanjay Kumar Sain briefing on the Jafrabad incident where 4 family members were found dead, said that the man shot himself after gunning down two of his minor daughters and wife Addressing a Press conference, Sain said, “At around 2.45 pm, today, Jafrabad PS received info of 4 people lying dead in a house. When police reached there, it was found that they were shot dead. It included 40 yr old man, his wife & 2 daughter,” Prima facie, it seems the man killed his wife & 2 daughters and then shot himself dead. We received a suicide note where the man stated his poor financial condition as a reason behind such a step,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.