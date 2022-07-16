Man shot himself after gunning down his wife, 2 daughters: Delhi Police on Jafrabad incident

DCP North-East, Delhi, Sanjay Kumar Sain briefing on the Jafrabad incident where 4 family members were found dead, said that the man shot himself after gunning down two of his minor daughters and wife Addressing a Press conference, Sain said, “At around 2.45 pm, today, Jafrabad PS received info of 4 people lying dead in a house. When police reached there, it was found that they were shot dead. It included 40 yr old man, his wife & 2 daughter,” Prima facie, it seems the man killed his wife & 2 daughters and then shot himself dead. We received a suicide note where the man stated his poor financial condition as a reason behind such a step,” he added.