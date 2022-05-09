Man on scooter opens fires at cop, arrested in Ghaziabad

A person riding a scooty opened fire on the Ghaziabad Police on being stopped for checking near the Police Station on May 8, informed Nipun Aggarwal, SP City, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The SP further informed that the police also fired in retaliation resulting in the culprit getting shot in the leg. “During checking near the Nandgram Police Station, a person riding a scooty ran away after seeing the police. When the police stopped him, he opened fire on the police and in retaliatory firing, he got shot in the leg. More than 29 cases of robbery and theft are registered against this,” the SP said.