Man killed in fight with bar staff at Garden Galleria Mall in Noida

A man was killed on April 25 in Garden Galleria Mall, Noida. Few people got into a fight with bar staff, informed Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh on April 26. FIR has been registered. Bar staff was taken into custody. “A man was killed last night in Garden Galleria Mall, Noida. Few people got into a fight with bar staff during which one person was severely injured. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. FIR was registered and the bar staff was taken into custody,” said Singh.