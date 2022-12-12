Search icon
Man held for allegedly raping a 7-year-old in Chhattisgarh

A man arrested for allegedly raping a 7-year-old minor in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on December 11. The incident was reported under Chakarbhatta police station limits. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Mishra, he carried out the incident under the condition of intoxication. Informing about the incident Additional Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, Rajendra Jaiswal said, the accused Rajesh Mishra lured the minor and raped her. He said, “An incident of rape of a minor girl was reported under Chakarbhatta Police Station limits in Bilaspur district. Accused Rajesh Mishra has been arrested. He was drunk when he saw the girl and raped her by luring her.”

