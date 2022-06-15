Man from Agra garners attention for creating ‘greenhouse’

Chandrashekhar Sharma, a retired bank officer has been gaining attention of people for creating his home like a greenhouse. His house is located in Bhojipura colony of Shahganj in Agra. There are more than 1,000 plants of 400 different species present in his ‘greenhouse’. Chandrashekhar Sharma has been working relentlessly to build a home full of greenery. As per him, he feels relaxed even when the temperature shoots to 40-45 degrees Celsius. The temperature is almost 4 degrees Celsius less at his greenhouse. The pollution levels are also less at his house.