{"id":"2920815","source":"DNA","title":"Man dies after falling from paraglider in Bir Billing: Kangra Police","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"A man died after falling from a paraglider during a tandem flight in Bir Billing area on November 21. Kangra Police has registered a primarily case under sections 304A IPC against the 22-year-old pilot who was accompanying the victim. Dharamshala Tourism Department, Deputy Director, Prithi Pal Singh said, “According to preliminary information, the harness was not tied properly by the pilot due to which the tourist died. Investigation is underway in the matter.”","summary":"A man died after falling from a paraglider during a tandem flight in Bir Billing area on November 21. Kangra Police has registered a primarily case under sections 304A IPC against the 22-year-old pilot who was accompanying the victim. Dharamshala Tourism Department, Deputy Director, Prithi Pal Singh said, “According to preliminary information, the harness was not tied properly by the pilot due to which the tourist died. Investigation is underway in the matter.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-man-dies-after-falling-from-paraglider-in-bir-billing-kangra-police-2920815","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006572-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2311_ANI_14.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637654102","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 01:25 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 01:25 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920815"}