Man beaten to death after he slapped a person for urinating outside his house in Delhi

A resident of Nehru camp, Govindpuri was beaten to death, allegedly after he slapped another man for urinating near his residence last night. Police said, "Leelu slapped Maan Singh for urinating near his residence and a scuffle broke out in which Leelu got injured and died.” 2 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.