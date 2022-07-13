Man arrested for killing a woman following argument in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly killing a 47-year-old woman following an argument on July 12. Speaking to ANI, DCP Zone 11, Vishal Thakur said, “A call was received at Malwani police station yesterday that a 47-year-old woman who was staying in a hotel with a man was found in an unconscious state. She was immediately shifted to a hospital.” “During the investigation, it was found that both of them had an argument after which the man killed her. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway,” he added.