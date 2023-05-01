Man allegedly drives car for around 3 Km with another man hanging on car’s bonnet

A bizarre incident came to light in the capital when a man allegedly drove his car for around 2 to 3 kilometres while another man hung on his car’s bonnet on April 30. As per the victim’s statement given to ANI, the incident took place at around 11 pm last night when the car was moving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi. "I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached Ashram, a car touched my car three times, and then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," claimed the victim Chetan.