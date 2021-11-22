Mamata Banerjee will go back empty-handed from Delhi Locket Chatterjee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee lamented on West Bengal Chief Minister’s Delhi visit. While talking to ANI, Chatterjee said, “If Mamata Banerjee is opposition’s face (in 2024 polls), it'll be violence vs ideal personality like Prime Minister Modi. Everyone knows what Mamata Banerjee did in Bengal. We know that she comes to Delhi time and time again but goes back empty-handed”. “Everyone knows TMC’s disposition, nobody will believe the words of TMC against ideal BJP”, she added.