Mamata Banerjee wants to separate Bengal from India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to separate West Bengal from India, alleged State BJP Vice President, Arjun Singh. Speaking to ANI, Arjun Singh said, “CM Mamata Banerjee gave a statement on making a planning commission in West Bengal. The situation of hospitals here is not good and the patients are dying. Mamata Banerjee wants to separate West Bengal from India. Our fight will continue till this government is not removed.”