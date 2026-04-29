Mamata Banerjee’s 4th Term In Danger Bhabanipur Shocker

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INDIA
Is Mamata Banerjee's 4th term in serious danger? The battle for West Bengal has reached its ultimate showdown! As Phase 2 voting begins for 142 seats, all eyes are on the Bhabanipur SHOCK where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces her toughest rival, Suvendu Adhikari.
Is Mamata Banerjee's 4th term in serious danger? The battle for West Bengal has reached its ultimate showdown! As Phase 2 voting begins for 142 seats, all eyes are on the Bhabanipur SHOCK where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces her toughest rival, Suvendu Adhikari.