Mamata Banerjee’s 4th Term In Danger Bhabanipur Shocker

Is Mamata Banerjee's 4th term in serious danger? The battle for West Bengal has reached its ultimate showdown! As Phase 2 voting begins for 142 seats, all eyes are on the Bhabanipur SHOCK where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces her toughest rival, Suvendu Adhikari.