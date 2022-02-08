Mamata Banerjee running ‘goonda raj’ in Bengal, now backing Akhilesh Yadav in UP: SN Singh

BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on February 08 launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, and said that she herself is running a ‘goonda raj’ in Bengal and now she is backing Samajwadi Party in the UP Polls. “Mamta Banerjee is running a ‘goonda raj’ in Bengal, and she has come to support the ‘goonda raj’ run by Akhilesh Yadav here (UP). People of Uttar Pradesh have decided that Akhilesh ji and his party will be completely put in cold storage,” the minister said to ANI.