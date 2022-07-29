Mamata Banerjee is kingpin of SSC scam, alleges Amit Malviya

Bharatiya Janata Party's National IT Department in-charge Amit Malviya alleged Mamata Banerjee to be the kingpin of the SSC scam on July 29. Former Education Minister of West Bengal is the main accused in the scam till now and has been sacked from TMC.He said, “After over Rs 50 crore in cash, gold was recovered from Partha Chatterjee's close aide's home, Mamata Banerjee had no option but to sack him from ministership and party positions. However, Minister of State, Education, Paresh Adhikary is still in West Bengal cabinet in spite of the fact that Kolkata High Court has termed his daughter Ankita Adhikary’s appointment illegal. SSC scam has been done by ministers of Mamata Banerjee’s government, so it’s understandable that it happened in her knowledge. She is the kingpin of the scam.”