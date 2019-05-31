Mamata Banerjee gets agitated after alleged BJP workers chants Jai Shree Ram slogans

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s carcade was blocked by alleged BJP workers in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday. People chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Later, Banerjee was seen getting off her car and said, “These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal.”