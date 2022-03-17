Mamata Banerjee always been against Biharis: BJP MP Arjun Singh

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over ‘Ek Bihari, Sau Bimari’ remark by a TMC MLA which sparked controversy in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh on March 16 said that CM Mamata has always been against Biharis. “Mamata Banerjee has always been against Biharis. Industries in the state being shut so that they don't work. Bihar people have given us labour force. She's conspiring to make West Bengal into Pakistan and if people of Bihar leave, it'll be easy for her to do so,” said Singh.