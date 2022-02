Mallikarjun Kharge terms Union Budget 2022 ‘pro-capitalist’

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on February 02 termed the Union Budget 2022 ‘pro-capitalist’ and alleged that it has been made keeping upcoming elections in mind. “This is a pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers, and SC/ST and OBC communities. This Budget has been prepared, keeping in view the ensuing Assembly Elections,” said Kharge.