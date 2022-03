Mallikarjun Kharge slams fuel price hike, says govt is making huge money by plundering poor

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on March 22 hit out at the NDA government on fuel price hike. “By increasing fuel prices, Modi government is making money worth Rs 10,000 crore by plundering the poor. Many say prices are rising due to Ukraine-Russia crisis, but as per Petroleum Minister, we didn't buy one per cent of crude oil from Russia,” said LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.