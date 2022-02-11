Mallikarjun Kharge says BJP wants to benefit from hijab controversy amid elections

Amid the ongoing uproar on hijab in several parts of Karnataka, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on February 11 accused Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for all that is happening in state citing that BJP want to benefit themselves with all this chaos created during the ongoing Assembly Elections. “For now, the government especially BJP members, is responsible for whatever's been happening in Karnataka, as elections are underway and they want to benefit,” said Mallikarjun Kharge over hijab row.