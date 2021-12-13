Mallikarjun Kharge reiterates suspension of 12 MPs to be revoked

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on December 13 reiterated that the suspension of 12 Upper House MPs must be revoked. “Today, we will raise the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs in Parliament. Their suspension must be taken back. Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet today morning on this issue,” he added.