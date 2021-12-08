Mallikarjun Kharge: out of 12 suspended MPs, none threw papers, broke mic

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on December 08 asserted that nobody committed any mistake or violated rules while commenting on suspension of 12 MPs. “Nobody has committed any mistake or violated rules. Everybody has the right to protest. Bharatiya Janata Party did it during Arun Jaitley’s time, justifying disruption as a part of democracy. Out of 12 suspended MPs, none threw papers or broke mic”, said Kharge while talking to ANI.