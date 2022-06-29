Mallikarjun Kharge condemns Udaipur beheading incident

A day after a tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two persons in broad daylight in Udaipur, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on June 29 said that Prime Minister should appeal to the people that they don't engage themselves in such incidents. “We all condemn the Udaipur incident. Rajasthan Chief Minister took strict action, culprits were nabbed within 2-3 hours. This is further proof that the Rajasthan government is vigil and maintaining law and order, so it is not okay to demoralise them.” “Not just in Rajasthan, such cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, Assam. Prime Minister and Home Minister should break their silence. Prime Minister should appeal to the people that they don't engage themselves in such incidents. People should not engage in provocative hate speeches,” he added.