Mallikarjun Kharge calls for Opposition unity against ruling BJP in UP

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on April 10 called for unity of Opposition parties to fight against the ruling BJP and asserted that the party had approached BSP Chief Mayawati to lead coalition in UP, but she did not respond. His remarks came after Mayawati responded to Rahul Gandhi’s alliance claims. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, the leader said, “Congress had invited Mayawati to join them and lead the alliance against BJP in UP. But she didn't. The public is suffering from inflation, no jobs, and RSS is controlling institutions. All Opposition parties should unite in this fight.”