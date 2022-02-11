Mallikarjun Kharge blames BJP govt for diverging several issues

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on February 11 said that his party raised several issues related to inflation, unemployment, farmers, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), national security, and unity in Rajya Sabha but has been unable to get answers from the senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “PM was present in RS, we raised issues on inflation, unemployment, farmers, GDP, national security and unity, but did not receive any answers. PM tried to diverge the issues and abuse Congress,” he said.