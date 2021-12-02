Mallikarjun Kharge alleges Centre for not showing records of farmers’ death

After Centre claimed that they don’t have the data of farmers’ death during a year-long protest, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Central Government is making excuse. “There can be no government who does not have data. This is the Central government's excuse for not showing the figures. But the farmers are not going to give up, they will fight and keep fighting,” he added.