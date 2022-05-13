Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Centre for stifling dissent says it is crucial to save Democracy

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge during the ongoing All India Congress Committee (AICC) Chintan Shivir said that he did not understand why PM Modi does not hold a Press Conference. According to him, it is very important to save our Democracy and Constitution. “I do not understand why Modi ji never comes in front of press. It is crucial we save our democracy, constitution. They try to stifle dissent. We need to protect right to free speech,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader, Congress