Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of threatening Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on March 20 accused Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to threaten and weaken Congress. He said that after 46 days of completion of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Police came to question Rahul Gandhi in Delhi for a speech he made in Srinagar. He said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra ended 46 days ago & now they're asking about whom he (Rahul Gandhi) met there. Thousands of people met him & shared their problems. Now they (Delhi Police) are asking to identify them. They are trying to weaken us but we are not afraid. We will stand strong.”

