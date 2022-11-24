Malla Reddy reacts to IT raid at his residence says “Telangana people are with TRS”

TRS Leader and Labour Minister Malla Reddy while speaking to ANI on November 24 said people of Telangana are with TRS party and alleged that BJP is attacking Telangana govt and TRS leaders in order to destroy the image of Telangana government. Earlier on November 23, he attacked BJP and Central Government by saying that they are deploying Income Tax officers to create terror.