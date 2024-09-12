Malaika Arora Father Death Anil Mehtas Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora Anil Mehta's Tragic Final Moments and Family's Response Anil Mehta's last words to his daughter, Malaika Arora, were a poignant "I'm sick and tired" before his tragic suicide. Just before his death, Mehta called both of his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, to express his despair. Hours later, Malaika shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram, mourning the loss of their "gentle soul" of a father and requesting privacy during this difficult time. Anil Mehta, 65, died by suicide on Wednesday morning at their Bandra flat, where his wife, Joyce Polycarp, was present. Joyce discovered his slippers in the living room around 9 am and, looking over the balcony, saw a security guard shouting for help, realizing something was terribly wrong. Malaika was en route to an event in Pune when she received her father's call. A post-mortem examination is currently being conducted at Bhabha Hospital to confirm the cause of death.