Making health accessible, affordable is demand of time: Mansukh Mandaviya

Addressing the inaugural event of the new block of Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on May 09 said that Making health accessible and affordable is the demand of time. “Whose responsibility it is to ensure health facilities for the people? State Governments, Central Government and Health workers force. We are all stakeholders. It is the demand of time to make health accessible and affordable,” Union Minister Mandaviya added.