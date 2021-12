Make India’s testing labs world class: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on December 19 said that if we want to make India a global power then we need to make our labs world class. He said, “If we've to make India truly global power, if we've to show our strength and our capabilities to world, we'll have to be world class in our laboratory testing, our people will have to be well trained and our equipment best available in the world.”